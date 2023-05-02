Buy a veteran a beer at this St. Petersburg brewery

Bayboro Brewing Co. is a veteran-owned brewery in St. Petersburg.

Marine veteran James Coleman is the owner.

"It was a pleasure because I did get to travel and learn about the world and different cultures," he said while discussing his service.

Bayboro has a music hall, beer garden, and large tasting room at their property at 2390 5th Avenue South.

READ: 3 Daughters Brewing coming to St. Pete-Clearwater Airport in June

They also offer a "Buy a Vet a Beer" program. Any customer can buy a beer for a veteran that can be served at one of the many veteran’s parties that Bayboro hosts throughout the year.

Bayboro Brewing is open seven days a week in St. Pete. Learn more here: bayborobrewing.com.