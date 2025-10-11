Bystanders save teen girl from attempted kidnapping at Clearwater gas station: police
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A man was seen dragging a 15-year-old runaway girl from a Clearwater Circle K on Friday evening before bystanders stepped in and helped the girl get away, according to police.
The suspect, 43-year-old Erik Butler, left the scene but was later arrested by police.
Along with the kidnapping charge, Butler was also charged with possession of cocaine and paraphernalia, exposure of sexual organs and resisting arrest without violence.
He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Clearwater Police Department.