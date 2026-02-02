Florida ‘meat thief’ tosses $4K of stolen steaks after catching girlfriend cooking with another man: FCSO

article

What we know:

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Heannys O. Alvarez Reyna, 30, was seen on surveillance video selecting $1,574.86 in premium beef and lamb at an area Publix before leaving the store.

Less than 20 minutes later, deputies said Reyna drove to a different Publix and took $2,084 worth of pork, top sirloin, brisket, tenderloin, and personal care products.

When detectives tracked Reyna down, they said he told them that after stealing the meat, he drove to his girlfriend’s house where he saw her cooking with another man, so he threw out most of his stolen loot.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said Alvarez Reyna, who is a Cuban national, was arrested and taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $5,000 bond in addition to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

What they're saying:

"This wasn't just a case of someone trying to ‘meat’ their budget. This was a calculated, ‘high-steaks operation’ that left two stores with significant losses," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "While this suspect's selection was choice, his method wasn’t kosher. He really tried to milk the system and by now he’s found out that the Green Roof Inn does not serve premium meats."

"His relationship may have been past its prime, but stealing isn’t the way to cure what ails you. The bottom line is this: If you steal from our stores, we will catch you and you will ‘meat’ the consequences," Sheriff Staly added.