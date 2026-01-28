Mother charged with murder, accused of suffocating 4-year-old son: St. Pete Police

The Brief A Florida mother was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday morning for suffocating her 4-year-old son, according to St. Pete Police. Police arrived at the scene after the boy's 16-year-old sister came home from school and found her brother, Finley Cullom, dead. Their mother, 43-year-old Diana Cullom, was taken to the hospital for stab wounds before she was officially charged.



What we know:

Officers arrived at the scene after the boy's 16-year-old sister came home from school and found her brother, Finley Cullom, dead. She also found her mom, 43-year-old Diana Cullom, with stab wounds, according to detectives. She was taken to the hospital before she was officially charged on Wednesday with her son's murder.

Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department.

Police originally said that the boy was stabbed to death, but they now say he had been suffocated.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said the knife and a note were found at the scene.

"It is our belief that the note was left by mom," Holloway stated during a press briefing on Tuesday evening.

What we don't know:

They didn't say what exactly was in the note, and police still don't know about the mom's mental health history.

According to Holloway, the children’s father, who was not home at the time, was notified, and after going to the scene, he went to the police station to talk with investigators.

What they're saying:

The chief said police have not been dispatched to the home in the past.

"A lot of these officers, they have kids, and then you have the 16-year-old who's coming home from school and finding her brother and her mother. And then you're just having a father come here. So right now in the neighborhood, everybody's heart is heavy," said Holloway.

Police say they are providing victim services and resources to the 16-year-old and responding officers and firefighters.