Cold-stunned turtle rescued from Treasure Island after seeking shelter in the sand

A cold-stunned turtle is warming up and recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium after being rescued on Treasure Island.

Treasure Island Police Department's Community Service Crew said that while they were on routine patrol on Monday morning, they spotted a half-buried lump in the sand that surprised them when it blinked.

The crew called experts at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, took photos, and kept watch over the turtle until the rescue team arrived with blankets and a large recovery tote.



The backstory:

Treasure Island Police Department’s Community Service Crew said that while they were on routine patrol on Monday morning, they spotted a half-buried lump in the sand that surprised them when it blinked.

That lump in the sand turned out to be a cold-stunned sea turtle.

The crew said the turtle appeared to have washed up during high tide and became too weak to move after it was hit by a sudden chill.

According to TIPD, the turtle tried to bury itself in the land to stay warm, but managed to poke its head out to let itself be known.

Courtesy: Treasure Island Police Department

Dig deeper:

The crew called experts at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, took photos, and kept watch over the turtle until the rescue team arrived with blankets and a large recovery tote.

The rescuers scooped up the turtle, wrapped it in a cozy blanket and took it away for warm-water rehab.

CMA thanked the TIPD crew and said their actions helped save the turtle’s life.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, TIPD wrote, "Another day, another way our team protects Treasure Island—whether it's people, property... or precious sea creatures!"