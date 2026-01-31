Brooksville rollover crash on US 41 leaves deputy, driver hospitalized: FHP

article

The Brief A Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy and another driver were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Brooksville Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a deputy was trying to make a traffic stop on another vehicle when they hit an SUV crossing onto U.S. 41 from Grand Entrada Boulevard. Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.



A Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy and another driver were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash involving a patrol vehicle in Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say the crash happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 41 at the intersection of Grand Entrada Boulevard.

MORE NEWS: New Port Richey man dies after five-vehicle crash on Little Road: FHP

A deputy was trying to pull a vehicle over for speeding while traveling southbound on U.S. 41, when an SUV at an intersection pulled out of Grand Entrada Boulevard onto the highway and was hit by the patrol vehicle, according to FHP.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Troopers say the deputy’s vehicle flipped over several times, while the SUV stopped in travel lanes.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, officials said.

What we don't know:

At this time, FHP has not released the names of the deputy or the driver involved in the crash.