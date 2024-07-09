'Camp Ignite' provides fire rescue training to teenage girls

A group of twelve young girls is taking on St. Petersburg’s fire rescue "Camp Ignite" program.

The girls, ages 14 to 18, are participating in a three-day intense training featuring rope rescues, extrication equipment and nozzle operations.

"Yesterday, they got CPR certified. Today they are out here rappelling the ropes. Going over some extrication, cutting patients out of cars. Some hose work over there and learning about extinguishers as well. So there's a lot going on today, " Lieutenant Nicole Howard told FOX 13 News.

The brave teenagers learned various life skills and met with the best firefighters in the business. One of them even said she wants to become a firefighter.

"Oh yeah, I do. I just want to help people so they feel good and everything," said student Astrid Garcia when asked about her experience in the program.

This program is part of the legacy of the first female firefighter in St. Petersburg who served for 23 years.