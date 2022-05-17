Canadian man arrested, accused of making bomb threat against Walt Disney World in 2019 | CBP

A 22-year-old Canadian man was arrested at the U.S.-Canada border on an outstanding warrant after he allegedly made a bomb threat in 2019 at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Matthew Carney was arrested Monday at the Ogdensburg, New York, Port of Entry, CBP said in a news release. After confirming the warrant out of Florida, he was transferred to Ogdensburg Police Department and is currently in the custody of St. Lawrence Sheriff's Office.

According to the incident report taken by Orange County Sheriff's Office in July 2019, Carney, then 19, allegedly told a Walt Disney World security guard outside Magic Kingdom that "I have a bomb" and that "I am going to blow up the castle."

The security guard brought Carney to her manager where he again made a statement about having an explosive and wanting to "blow up the castle," the report stated. The manager noted that Carney "had a straight face, was not laughing and appeared to be serious while making these statements."

Carney was searched by an Orange County deputy and found with two cell phones – one that was on and one that was "not operable," according to the report.

The guard told deputies at the time that he was authorized to press charges on behalf of the company. Charges were officially filed by the State Attorney's Office in August 2020, more than a year after the alleged incident, according to online court records.

Late Tuesday, a lawyer for Carney filed a motion for her client to have released on his own recognizance.

Advertisement

According to that motion, Carney was part of Disney's internship program when the alleged incident occurred, and was not arrested during that investigation. The motion also claims that Carney had "no knowledge" of an outstanding warrant, had no knowledge of the delayed filing by the State Attorney's Office, and has since graduated college.