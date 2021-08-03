Cancellations continue for Spirit Airlines at Tampa International Airport

After a day when all Spirit flights were halted at Tampa International Airport, more cancellations were announced Tuesday.

The problem isn’t unique to Tampa. Thousands of passengers across the country were stranded at airports or scrambling to readjust their plans. Spirit Airlines said they blamed bad weather and operational challenges. According to FlightAware, the airline delayed or canceled more than 1,000 flights since Sunday.

Those issues carried over Tuesday morning with 15 cancelations so far at TPA.

On Monday, there were long lines and short tempers inside the airport. Passengers waited hours hoping for help at the Spirit Airlines ticket county. The low-cost carrier is one of the top five airlines at TPA.

PREVIOUS: Spirit Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, leaving travelers stranded in Tampa

However, on Sunday and Monday, all planes were essentially grounded.

"We stood in line for over three hours to speak to someone, finally got up there and they said, ‘You can either get a refund or we can put you on a different flight,’" said Kim Streit, who was trying to fly to Kansas City.

"My wife and I both have to get to work tomorrow," said Doug Rose, who was supposed to be on a flight to head home in Columbus, Ohio. "It’s going to cost us a lot of money if we’re not there. So, we’d like to get home first thing in the morning."

Spirit shared a travel advisory saying they’re "experiencing operational challenges."

Advertisement

Passengers told FOX 13 they have been experiencing a lack of communication and assistance from the airline. Some were stranded in the airport overnight.

