'Cannabis Commander in Chief': Afroman announces he is running for president

article

Afroman – known for his 2001 songs "Because I Got High" and "Crazy Rap" – has aspirations for the Oval Office and recently announced he will make a run for president in 2024.

Born Joseph Foreman, the rapper announced his candidacy during a concert in Missouri and in a lengthy Instagram post last week, which was signed by his campaign manager, Jason Savage.

"Inflation is out of control. The economy is in shambles. The housing market is staggering. Politicians are corrupt. Bad apples are allowed to remain in law enforcement, amongst our noble and brave officers. Medicinal plants are criminalized, while pharmaceutical companies enrich themselves on chemicals with unknown side effects," the Instagram caption said in part.

As of Tuesday morning, six days after the social media post, there is no record yet that Afroman filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission. However, according to TMZ, it's coming, per his campaign.

"We need a candidate that is truly elected by the people, and for the people," the Instagram post read. "We need a man that can step up and lead with a firm hand. The people are starved for a Commander in Chief, that leads from a place of love and not hate. In these dark times, we need a leader that truly embodies the American dream."

PREVIOUS: 'America's comeback starts right now': Trump announces 2024 presidential bid at Mar-a-Lago

Foreman said he will be running as an independent candidate.

Afroman's eight-priority platform includes:

Decriminalization of cannabis Criminal justice reform Law enforcement reform Immediate halt of all foreign aid Reparations for African Americans Promotion of unity, peace and love Promotion of celebratory displays in professional sports Legalization of prostitution

FOX TV Digital Team contributed to this report