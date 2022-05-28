Cannes 2022: Ukrainian mine-sniffing terrier wins ‘DogManitarian’ Award

A Jack Russell terrier that has sniffed out more than 200 landmines in Ukraine was honored with a special "DogManitarian Award" at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The 2-and-a-half year old named Patron has become a national celebrity in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began. He’s seen as a "symbol of resistance" and appears regularly in videos on Ukrainian government social media pages, reports say.

Cannes organizers presented the special award during the Palm Dog, which celebrates the best dog performances on the big screen. A member of the Ukraine delegation to Cannes accepted the collar on Patron's behalf because "his work is very needed back home."

It’s not the first time the hero pooch has been honored. Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commended Patron and his owner Myhailo Iliev at a ceremony in Kyiv attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines. And together with our heroes - a wonderful little sapper Patron who helps not only to neutralize explosives, but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat," President Zelensky said during Sunday's ceremony, according to the BBC.

