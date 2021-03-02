Capitol Police increasing security ahead of March 4 due to ‘concerning information and intelligence’

U.S. Capitol Police sources tell FOX 5 they have received an intelligence bulletin warning of a militia plot to breach the Capitol this Thursday, March 4.

Two sources say officers got the bulletin on Tuesday and that it specifically names the militia group the Three Percenters. Members of the group are accused in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Sources say their days off and vacation days have been canceled this week as a result of this new threat.

U.S. Capitol Police announced Tuesday that they are planning to beef up security and staffing after becoming aware of "concerning information and intelligence pertaining to March 4th."

The law enforcement agency shared in a statement that "based on the intelligence that we have, the Department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4th."

According to a Fox News report, QAnon loyalists to former President Trump believe that the 45th commander in chief is slated to rally and return to the scene to be sworn in on March 4. That’s the original day on which the U.S. inaugurated presidents. This alternative mythology is pushed by the sovereign citizen movement. Many don’t recognize American laws nor federal currency. There is also some chatter about March 20, the day the Republican party came to life in 1834. And, there’s even some noise about April 15: federal income tax day.

A memo obtained by Fox News from acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett indicates that some threat for March 4 has diminished.

Police say they are working with all of their local law enforcement partners and have communicated their enhanced posture and the available intelligence for the entire workforce.

Fox News contributed to this report