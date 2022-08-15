Capri Sun recalled for possibly containing cleaning solution

article

Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall for the Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink due to the product possibly containing a diluted cleaning solution.

The company said on its website the solution used on food processing equipment was "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories."

Company leaders said the mistake was discovered after receiving multiple complaints from customers about the taste.

Kraft Heinz said they’re working with retailers to remove potentially affected products from circulation.

The products affected have a "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023.

Kraft Heinz said any customers who purchased the items should not consume it and return it to the store for reimbursement.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

