Car involved in Monday night hit-and-run that killed two children and critically hurt mother found: SPD

The Sarasota Police Department says they found the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Monday night.

The crash killed a 2-year-old being pushed in a stroller and a 5-month-old being carried by their 29-year-old mother, according to people who saw the crash.

PREVIOUS: 2-year old, 5-month-old killed in Sarasota hit-and-run, mother critically injured

On Wednesday, police said the registered owner/driver is cooperating with their investigation.

The scene of the crash.

The backstory:

Police say the crash happened Monday night in the area of SR 683 (North Washington/301) and 7th Street.

The car police were looking for was a white Lexus ES300 with frontend and windshield damage.

Photo courtesy of Sarasota Police Department.

What they're saying:

April Dunakin said that prior to the tragedy, the family was ahead of her in line at the Speedway convenience store on Washington Boulevard near 6th Street.

Speedway convenience store on Washington Boulevard near 6th Street.

"The little girl was just all over the store, you know, jumping around saying, 'Daddy, Daddy, I love you! I love you!'"

Dunakin continued, "I only had one item, and I was right behind them, and I heard the biggest boom impact I've ever heard, and I said, 'Oh God, no.'"

911 calls released Wednesday captured the panicked efforts to help the mother and two of her children.

"We saw that there's a guy leaning over somebody on the ground that has a baby in their hands," one caller can be heard telling the dispatcher.

"Oh my God. Oh my God, please help us," Dunakin said during her call to police. "Oh, my dear Jesus God. I swear to God, please. Please help us. I want to pray for a miracle."

Surveillance footage of the crash.

Veronica McCluer, who was riding her bike near the crash, watched as SPD officers gave them CPR.

"They kept saying, ‘Taylor, stay with me.’ They were giving the baby CPR at one point. They said he stopped breathing," McCluer told FOX 13.

According to SPD, the mother survived but remains in critical condition.

What's next:

SPD says that the investigation is ongoing.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Sarasota Police Department and FOX 13 reporting.

