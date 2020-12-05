Car crash kills one teen, injures three others

A 16-year-old Sarasota boy was killed, and three other teens were injured in a crash Friday night shortly after 11 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the four teens were in a sedan driving east on University Parkway, approaching Blithe Avenue in the Lakewood Ranch area of Manatee County, when the 17-year-old driver lost control.

The car collided with a concrete culvert and became airborne, before hitting a utility pole and overturning.

Two passengers in the back seat were ejected.

The 16-year-old front passenger was killed. His name is not being released.

The three other teens were taken to the hospital.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.