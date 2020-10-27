article

DeAndre Hopkins dismissed the notion that he was flipping off a caravan of President Trump supporters while on the way to the Arizona Cardinals home game on Sunday simply because of who they were, explaining instead that the dispute was started by the group of drivers among whom he inadvertently ended up.

The Cardinals’ star wide receiver explained the situation on the podcast “All Things Covered” on Tuesday, saying it was actually the group of drivers that began honking at him and one specific driver that brake-checked him on the highway.

“Driving down the highway I guess I got in between a train or a bunch of cars that I wasn’t supposed to be in between in my car and some of those were honking the horn at me and stuff like that I guess to tell me to get out of their way, and I didn’t,” Hopkins said.

“The guy in front of me was stepping on his brakes and tried to stop dead in traffic, and I got around him and I stuck him a birdie. I really was about to do the peace sign to him, but this finger right here was kinda hurting, so it didn’t make it up in time. But I was like, ‘Damn, dude, you’re trying to stop on the brakes in dead traffic, cause I’m in your guys’ train and what not just trying to go to work?’”

Hopkins also denied rumors that he was speeding and swerving in between cars to create a dangerous scenario and pointed to the clear images of him on Twitter as proof.

“There wasn’t nothing thrown out the car or anything like that. No speeding. Obviously, you see me right there. If I was in a Ferrari speeding, I don’t think you would be able to take a still picture of me. That’s all," he said.

Hopkins, 28, would go on to beat the Seattle Seahawks, handing them their first loss of the season. He finished the game with 10 receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown.

