CareerSource is hosting a hiring event at its Tampa center.

The building is located on North Florida Avenue, with the event running from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.

More than 400 jobs are up for grabs. The salary ranges from $13 to $40 per hour.

Employers include Spectrum, T-Mobile, Penske, and more. You will need to pre-register if you want to attend.

You can find additional information here: www.EmployFlorida.com.