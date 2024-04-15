Driver trying to escape from police runs red light causing crash that seriously injured child: SPPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries Monday morning when police say a driver bolting from officers ran a red light and slammed into a vehicle she was riding in.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a traffic officer was trying to pull over Ajaye Morrer shortly before 9 a.m. on 1st Avenue South, just east of 34th Street South, when Morrer sped up and drove away from the officer.

Police say Morrer then ran a red light on 31st Street South, and crashed into a Honda minivan that was southbound on 31st Street South.

An 11-year-old girl was one of two people in the minivan that was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. Police say she was seriously injured in the crash.

Morrer was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury and aggravated fleeing eluding.

