Hillsborough County deputy shot by suspect who was being tased: HCSO

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured on Sunday morning after a suspect shot at deputies several times, according to officials.

The sheriff's office says they're investigating the incident that happened while deputies were patrolling the Beacon Meadows Park area just before 10 a.m.

According to authorities, deputies found a suspect trespassed from the park on Saturday. Deputies say they asked him to leave for over 20 minutes and tried to de-escalate the situation.

According to law enforcement, the suspect refused to comply with their commands so deputies deployed their tasers.

While the suspect was on the ground, he shot at deputies three times, according to HCSO.

The sheriff's office says one deputy was hit but not critically injured.

