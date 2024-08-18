Carrollwood restaurant serves authentic Italian foods, specialty pizza

There's a tasty piece of Southern Italy in Carrollwood.

Spacca Napoli Trattoria & Pizzeria boosts their authentic Italian foods with the flavors and flares of their homeland.

"The pizza chef is from Sicily, the main cook, the chef is from Calabria," shared owner Simona Sarpa. "We do authentic Italian cuisine, mostly from the region of Campagnia Napoli and also dishes from Sicily."

Sarpa herself is from Napoli, and that personal ownership of recipes from the region comes out in the different options on the menu.

"The Napoli region is famous for pizza," shared Sarpa. "We specialize in specialty pizza. Pizza you can't find so easily like the purple pizza which has purple potato, mozzarella and bacon. Pizza Lemone which is with a lemon creme sauce, arugula and shrimp. That's real nice for summer time. We do a Neapolitan style pizza."

Her family owned and operated a Pasticceria Poppella back in Napoli, and she brought those recipes here for her Tampa customers to enjoy.

"We do homemade gnocchi, we have homemade desserts like tiramisu," she said. "We focus on when people come in, they say ‘Wow, this is like being in Italy!’"

To visit them in person, the restaurant is located at 12913 North Dale Mabry Hwy.

