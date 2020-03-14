Cases of COVID-19 near 80 in Florida as 25 new cases reported

The Florida Department of Health says 25 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of positive tests in the state to 77.

An Orange County, Florida resident who tested positive while traveling has died in California.

Three Florida residents have died from the novel coronavirus so far.

The website for the Florida Department of Health says it is awaiting results for another 221 test kits.

The FL-DOH website was not updated to reflect the ages or locations of the 25 new cases as of 2 a.m. Saturday, March 14.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

