Casting call for ‘romantic movie’ being shot in St. Pete

One production company is searching for extras to be in a film that’s being shot right in downtown St. Petersburg.

While the name of the movie was not revealed in a press release, KLR Creative Group said they are basically looking for people to party. The extra will appear as a background performer in a party scene that’s being filed on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Those who apply must be 18 or older.

You will have to send a current photo without filters or a headshot and phone number to the email address: info@diversethread.com. In the subject line, put "ST. PETE PARTY SCENE."

