Catch a variety show at weekend pop-up stage in St. Pete

When the pandemic hit, theaters across the country went dark. And even a year later after so many businesses have reopened, many theater stages are still empty. That is about to change for American Stage in St. Petersburg.

The award-winning theater will return to live, in-person performances with its pop-up performances of "Uncaged" on May 14, 15 and 16. The show is described as an evening of celebration and laughter with songs, scenes and sketch comedy.

"Uncaged" will be held at The Factory in St. Petersburg at 7 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $24 for American Stage members and $30 for the general public. Tickets must be purchased in advance at http://americanstage.org/popup/.