CCSO: Suspect hospitalized after shooting at deputies who returned fire 

One person was hospitalized Wednesday evening after shooting at deputies who returned fire, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO said deputies were called to a home in the area of W. Amman Street in Dunnellon around 6:30 p.m. about a domestic disturbance.

Deputies said they were met by a suspect who was on the property in violation of a court order. Deputies said they sought shelter outside the front door after the suspect threatened them with a firearm. The suspect then emerged from the residence armed with two firearms and fired his weapon towards a deputy, according to CCSO. At that time, both deputies returned fire, striking the suspect who was later taken to the hospital.

“Situations like this develop quickly and our deputies performed flawlessly last night protecting our community and themselves,” stated Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Their response to a dangerous situation speaks volumes for the efforts of our rigorous training and I am glad that our deputies prevailed uninjured.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an independent investigation into the incident, which is common practice with any deputy-involved shooting.

Both deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in these cases, according to CCSO.