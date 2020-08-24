Expand / Collapse search
Special Marine Warning
from MON 3:57 PM EDT until MON 4:30 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Special Marine Warning
from MON 3:42 PM EDT until MON 4:30 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM EDT until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Tide Statement
from MON 2:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 4:30 PM EDT, Pinellas County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 4:45 PM EDT, Coastal Hillsborough County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:45 PM EDT, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

CDC drops 14-day self-quarantine recommendation

Published 
Coronavirus
FOX News
article

Many of the seats aboard an American Airlines flight from New Orleans to Charlotte, North Carolina are seen on May 15, 2020. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday dropped its recommendation for travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon returning from trips overseas or out of state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC updated its guidelines on its website. Though the two-week recommendation was changed, the federal agency did caution travelers that they can still contract the novel coronavirus while traveling.

“You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to others," the agency warns. "You and your travel companions (including children) may spread COVID-19 to other people including your family, friends, and community for 14 days after you were exposed to the virus.”

Brandon Wilson, owner of AvidJet, disinfects a Frontier airplane with a fogger at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, May 6, 2020. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The CDC recommends travelers wear masks indoors, wash hands, maintain social distancing guidelines, and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

The CDC states traveling increases your risk of contracting and spreading the virus, noting that staying at home is the best protection from COVID-19 for yourself and others. If you must travel, the federal health agency recommends travelers to check the recommendations on government websites for their destination as well as any places they will be passing through during their trip. Requirements may vary by location, with some requiring those who recently traveled to stay home for two weeks while others may allow a negative COVID-19 test instead of the self-quarantine.

If you have plans to travel internationally, the CDC advises researching the country’s Office of Foreign Affairs or the Ministry of Health to learn about any quarantine requirements.

