CDC makes recommendations for COVID-19 safety this Halloween

Halloween may be scarier than ever with real-life ghoul COVID-19 hanging around.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control put out new guidance on how to celebrate safely. The agency recommends avoiding traditional trick-or-treating, labeling it as ‘high risk.’

“When kids cluster at a door, or they're too close to the people who are answering the door, that's cause for concern,” said Dr. Hansa Bhargav, senior medical director at WebMD.

There are other options, instead of the old fashioned door-to-door.

Pre-packaged goodie bags could allow kids to grab-and-go while staying distant. The CDC considers that moderate risk.

Of course, wash your hands with soap and water before preparing them or after handling the ones kids bring home.

An Ohio man got creative by creating a candy chute on his front stoop.

"I'll be having gloves or tongs and pulling out fresh candy from a freshly-opened bag and dropping it down the tube,” Beattie said. "The little ones will hold their trick or treat buckets or bags right here and it'll fall in the bucket."

One bit of good news: It's not Halloween without masks. The CDC has guidance on that, too, recommending against using a Halloween mask as a substitute for a cloth mask.

Instead, consider a Halloween-themed facial-covering.

“I think there’s a lot of fun ways around it. The basic things: masks, social distancing and don’t mix with large groups of people,” recommended Dr. Bhargav.

