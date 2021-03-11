CDC releases new guidelines on nursing home visits

Pandemic experts at the federal level laid out new guidance Thursday that eases restrictions on nursing homes.

The Center for Disease Control and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says it is now safe for loved ones, even if they haven’t been vaccinated, to visit a nursing home under certain circumstances. Indoor visits, with hugs, would be allowed as long as 70% of the patients have been vaccinated and the COVID-19 test positivity rate for the county is below 10%.

A spokesperson for Florida Health Care Association, which represents most nursing homes in the state, is calling this a big step forward.

"The federal regulations make it clear that family members can touch and hug their loved ones, which is great," said Kristen Knapp.

Knapp said the differences between state and federal guidelines are still being ironed out.

Florida has been allowing visitations since last year, but Knapp says this just takes it a step further and expects religious services to be the next thing to return.