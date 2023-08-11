Cedar Key Shark Swim raises money for Florida’s smallest public school

A half-mile swim taking place in Cedar Key is doing more than just giving people a way to cool off.

The annual Cedar Key Shark Swim is taking place on Aug. 19 and is a fundraiser for the Cedar Key School, the smallest public school in Florida.

Participants will swim from Atsena Otie Key to the main town of Cedar Key. One man is even going to do it backward.

READ: Cedar Key embodies old Florida as it helps people reconnect with the past: 'My soul has always been here'

Despite its ominous name, the event is titled appropriately to show support for the school, whose mascot is a shark.

WATCH: Hidden Gems: Cedar Key's Island Hotel bed and breakfast

In addition to raising money for the school, event organizers hope to bring awareness to estuary and shark conservation.

Click here to learn more.