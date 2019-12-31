Celebratory gunfire could kill someone and land you in jail, sheriff warns

As 2020 kicks off with a bang, law enforcement officers want everyone to start their new year off right. That means choosing a proper way to celebrate.

"The problem we have is that people believe it’s OK to shoot a gun up in the air to celebrate the new year," said Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells.

What goes up, must come down. A stray bullet could hit a home, car, or worse yet, it could hit someone directly.

"It's illegal. It’s totally irresponsible and chances are you are going to seriously injure or hurt or kill someone," continued Sheriff Wells.

But across the Tampa Bay area, people continue to be injured from guns fired randomly into the air.

In 2012, as the new year began, Diego Duran watched fireworks from his front yard. He was hit in the head and nearly killed by a stray bullet.

On New Year’s Eve in 2016, Amanda Bartles was hit by a bullet fired into the air in St. Petersburg.

"We hear a loud ‘bang’ and look over at her holding her leg and she yells, ‘Something hit me! Something hit me! I’m bleeding!’" David Garrett told FOX 13 in 2016.

Law enforcement, including Sheriff Wells, says they've had enough.

"It's just not the right thing to do. Hopefully we will get them to understand there is better ways to celebrate; shooting a gun up in the air is not one of them," he said.

If you are planning to fire a gun to celebrate, Sheriff Wells said to remember this:

"If we catch you doing it, you are going to jail. And if you hurt or kill someone, you will spend some time in prison," he insisted.