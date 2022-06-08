Central Florida BBQ restaurant drops prices so everyone 'can at least afford to eat out,' owner says

article

Despite inflation increasing the cost of necessities like gas and food, one Central Florida restaurant owner is actually lowering prices to help residents be able to afford a good meal while dining out.

In a recent Facebook post, Steve White, owner of Porkie's Original BBQ in Apopka, said he is cutting the price of some of his menu items to help those who may be struggling financially.

"During this time of uncertainty and with all the higher prices on everything. I have decided to go down in price on our Lunch Specials at Porkie's BBQ," White wrote. "I am going back to the lower prices on our Specials so everyone can at least afford to eat out."

The specials start at $9.99 for a sandwich, two sides and a drink.

White plans to keep the prices lowered for "as long as I can."

White's Facebook post received over 500 likes, with supporters praising him for his generosity.

"Absolutely awesome, you've always had a heart of gold," wrote one commenter.

MORE FOOD NEWS: I Heart Mac & Cheese opens first Central Florida location: What's on the menu

Another said, "You are truly a great guy Steve! I hope people stand in line!!"

According to Porkie's website, Porkie's was started in 2002 when the owners traveled all over Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolina’s "searching for the perfect BBQ flavor… returning home they formulated a plan and a recipe."

The restaurant is located at 256 E Main Street in Apopka and it's open until 7 p.m.