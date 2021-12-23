Central Florida shelter to deliver pets to homes on Christmas Eve

Santa's elves are making some extra special deliveries on Christmas Eve and helping pets find new homes.

The Lake County Animal Shelter is hosting ‘Operation Santa Paws.'

You can adopt a pet through Thursday night and have it delivered to your home by an elf on Christmas Eve.

The shelter is also offering "paw-tificates" allowing people to adopt one dog or two cats.

"If you can imagine the look on your children's faces when Santa's helpers show up at your front door with a dog or cat with a bow on it. It's going to be a lifetime friend. A gift that keeps on giving," the shelter said.

The elf delivery service comes at no extra fee but the shelter says space is limited. You can learn more on the Lake County Animal Services website.

