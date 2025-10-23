Central Polk Parkway extension to improve safety, better access to I-4

The Brief The Central Polk Parkway will be extended 2.6 miles from U.S. 17/State Road 35 to State Road 60. Officials stated that it would be a four-lane tolled roadway, with two lanes in each direction. Wrong-way driving vehicle detection technology will also be installed.



With Polk County growing at such a rapid pace, the state is focused on improving infrastructure to ensure drivers have a smoother and safer journey.

The backstory:

During a groundbreaking ceremony, officials announced that the Central Polk Parkway will be extended 2.6 miles from U.S. 17/State Road 35 to State Road 60, providing additional access to I-4.

Officials stated that it would be a four-lane tolled roadway, with two lanes in each direction.

"It provides improved connectivity and reduced congestion by offering a new north-south alternative," said Nicola Liquori, CEO of Florida's Turnpike Enterprise. "It will ease the flow of traffic for both residents and freight, meaning less time in traffic and more time for the things that matter most to us."

Why you should care:

Polk County is the fastest-growing county in the state and is a prime location for new businesses and technology.

City of Bartow Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer noted that the project will help manage local traffic and support local businesses.

"Bartow Executive Airport is right over the hill, so we've got a huge complex there. There's a lot of industrial opportunity along the route, so it will absolutely be an economic driver," said Pfeiffer.

Enhancing safety is also a priority. Wrong-way driving vehicle detection technology, guardrails, signage, and lighting will be installed.

Additionally, a new multi-use trail adjacent to the roadway will be added to provide a safe route for pedestrians and cyclists.

What's next:

Construction on the $134 million project began this month and is expected to be completed by early 2031.