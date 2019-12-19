CEO and director of Moffitt Cancer Center resign over ties to China

article

Officials at Moffitt Cancer Center announced a big shakeup Wednesday: both the CEO and director resigned under pressure.

They’ve been accused of a conflict of interest through their work with China. Moffit’s CEO, Dr. Alan List, and director, Thomas Sellers, resigned after an internal review of its staff members’ collaborations with research institutions in China.

The investigation looked into Moffitt’s dealings with China’s “Thousand Talents” Program, which recruits top scientists. Officials wanted to determine whether there were Chinese efforts to influence or compromise researchers in the U.S. Moffitt announced they found several violations that also led to four researchers losing their jobs.

Moffitt began its investigation after the National Institutes of Health warned all of its grand recipients about foreign efforts to influence or compromise U.S. researchers.

In a press release, Moffit’s board chairman, Timothy Adams, said, “This was an unfortunate but necessary decision.”

“Going forward, this will not damage the future of our research or the care of our patients. We will continue to be careful stewards of the public money entrusted to us for cancer research,” his statement read in part.

The investigation found no indication that research was compromised or patient care was impacted. Moffitt officials said the resignations will not disrupt patient treatment.

Adams will oversee operational responsibilities as the center searches for its next CEO.

