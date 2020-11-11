Expand / Collapse search
Cheers! Costco is selling a 3-liter bottle of its own prosecco

By Catherine Park
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
article

FILE - Customers wearing face masks leaving a Costco Wholesale store on July 16, 2020 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Costco is selling a 3-liter bottle of prosecco, because why not?

According to a photo of the giant bottle posted to Costco aficionado coscto_empties’ Instagram account on Nov. 6, the enormous bottle is equal to four regular 750mL bottles of Kirkland’s Signature Asolo Prosecco.

It retails for a bargain: only $29.99.

Costco’s gargantuan bottle of prosecco has an 11.0% alcohol content. Considering that, the large prosecco should be consumed in small doses or used to take an unnecessary prosecco bath, perhaps.

This is not the first time Costco has sold comically large bottles of alcohol in its stores. Making a comeback from last year, the wholesale retail giant is also selling a 1.75-liter bottle of eggnog, which will make for a particularly boozy holiday.

Costco is also offering a pricier, but equally large, bottle of Veuve Clicquot Brut.

RELATED: Costco begins selling at-home COVID-19 test kits