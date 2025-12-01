Expand / Collapse search

Chef Jeff makes baked ricotta meatballs

By Jeff Philbin
Published  December 1, 2025 5:20pm EST
How to make Crispy Ricotta Meatballs

Chef Jeff makes baked ricotta meatballs for a lighter, tender twist on the classic dish.

TAMPA - Crispy Baked Ricotta Meatballs/with Red Pepper Jam Glaze

These aren’t your nonna’s meatballs—they’re lighter, cheesier, and made for a crowd. Ricotta keeps them soft and tender inside, while a quick bake creates a beautifully golden crust. Finished with a sweet-tangy red pepper jam glaze, they’re perfect for holiday snacking, buffet tables, or served as a cozy main over creamy polenta.

Ingredients (Makes ~20 small meatballs)

For the Meatballs:

  • 1 lb ground beef (or half beef, half pork)
  • ¾ cup whole milk ricotta cheese
  • ½ cup breadcrumbs
  • 1 egg
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan
  • 1 tsp Italian seasoning
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • Optional: pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

For the Glaze:

  • ½ cup red pepper jelly (or hot pepper jelly if you want heat)
  • 1 tbsp red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment or foil.
  2. Mix the meatballs:In a large bowl, combine all meatball ingredients and mix gently by hand until just combined. Do not overwork.
  3. Form & bake:Roll into 1½-inch balls and place evenly spaced on the baking sheet. Bake for 18–20 minutes until golden and cooked through.
  4. Make the glaze:While the meatballs bake, warm red pepper jelly in a saucepan over low heat. Stir in vinegar and mustard. Simmer until glossy and pourable.
  5. Glaze & serve:Toss the warm meatballs in the glaze or drizzle it over them on a platter. Garnish with chopped parsley or chives for color.

Optional Serving Ideas:

  • Serve with toothpicks as an appetizer.
  • Spoon over creamy polenta or whipped ricotta for a sit-down dinner.
  • Pair with a crisp salad and crusty bread for an easy weeknight meal.

Pro Tip:

Make a double batch, freeze half after baking (without glaze), and glaze them fresh when ready to serve. They reheat beautifully in the oven or air fryer.

The Source: Chef Jeff Philbin provided the recipe for this dish.

