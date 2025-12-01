Chef Jeff makes baked ricotta meatballs
TAMPA - Crispy Baked Ricotta Meatballs/with Red Pepper Jam Glaze
These aren’t your nonna’s meatballs—they’re lighter, cheesier, and made for a crowd. Ricotta keeps them soft and tender inside, while a quick bake creates a beautifully golden crust. Finished with a sweet-tangy red pepper jam glaze, they’re perfect for holiday snacking, buffet tables, or served as a cozy main over creamy polenta.
Ingredients (Makes ~20 small meatballs)
For the Meatballs:
- 1 lb ground beef (or half beef, half pork)
- ¾ cup whole milk ricotta cheese
- ½ cup breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- 2 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced
- ½ cup grated Parmesan
- 1 tsp Italian seasoning
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- Optional: pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
For the Glaze:
- ½ cup red pepper jelly (or hot pepper jelly if you want heat)
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment or foil.
- Mix the meatballs:In a large bowl, combine all meatball ingredients and mix gently by hand until just combined. Do not overwork.
- Form & bake:Roll into 1½-inch balls and place evenly spaced on the baking sheet. Bake for 18–20 minutes until golden and cooked through.
- Make the glaze:While the meatballs bake, warm red pepper jelly in a saucepan over low heat. Stir in vinegar and mustard. Simmer until glossy and pourable.
- Glaze & serve:Toss the warm meatballs in the glaze or drizzle it over them on a platter. Garnish with chopped parsley or chives for color.
Optional Serving Ideas:
- Serve with toothpicks as an appetizer.
- Spoon over creamy polenta or whipped ricotta for a sit-down dinner.
- Pair with a crisp salad and crusty bread for an easy weeknight meal.
Pro Tip:
Make a double batch, freeze half after baking (without glaze), and glaze them fresh when ready to serve. They reheat beautifully in the oven or air fryer.
The Source: Chef Jeff Philbin provided the recipe for this dish.