Chef Jeff's bananas foster split
TAMPA - Bananas Foster Split with caramelized rum-brown sugar sauce, toasted pecans and vanilla bean ice cream
This isn’t your average banana split. We’re taking the classic and lighting it up—literally.
Ribbons of buttery caramelized bananas swirled in a warm rum and brown sugar sauce, poured generously over scoops of vanilla ice cream.
Finished with toasted pecans and a cloud of whipped cream, it’s the kind of nostalgic-but-grown-up dessert that brings drama to the bowl.
Bananas Foster Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe but firm bananas, sliced lengthwise or into coins
- 3 tbsp unsalted butter
- ¼ cup light brown sugar, packed
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 2 tbsp dark rum (or 1 tsp vanilla extract for a no-alcohol version)
- Optional: zest of ½ orange
Instructions:
- In a skillet over medium heat, melt butter and stir in brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Cook until bubbling and thickened, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add bananas and cook 1 to 2 minutes until just softened and golden.
- Off the heat, carefully add the rum. Return to heat and cook 30 seconds more, spooning sauce over bananas.
Optional: Tilt pan to ignite rum and flambé briefly for drama. Let the flame die out naturally.
Split Assembly
Ingredients:
3 scoops vanilla bean ice cream
Bananas Foster sauce (warm)
¼ cup toasted pecans or walnuts
Whipped cream
Optional: maraschino cherries, dark chocolate shavings
Instructions:
- Scoop ice cream into a chilled bowl or banana split dish.
- Drape warm bananas and sauce over the top.
- Sprinkle with toasted nuts.
- Top with whipped cream and optional garnishes.
- Serve immediately with long spoons.
Pro Tip:
If you’re making this for a crowd, prep the sauce in advance and gently reheat before serving. You can also use mini scoops and ramekins for a tasting-style dessert at parties.