Chesapeake Walmart shooter Andre Bing left a 'death note,' officials say

The Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart employee who shot and killed six people before turning the gun on himself Tuesday night wrote a "death note" prior to the attack, according to officials.

Chesapeake city officials said Friday that shooter 31-year-old Andre Bing wrote a "death note" prior to the attack. Detectives found the note on Bing's phone, which was recovered from the crime scene.

"My true intent was never to murder anyone," reads the note in part. "I was actually one of the most loving people in the world in you would get to know me."

The note also mentions feeling "harassed" by his co-workers and his phone being hacked.

Investigators identified the victims of the shooting as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins, and Tyneka Johnson, but did not specify their ages. The sixth victim was a 16-year-old male who will remain unidentified because he is a minor.

Police confirmed Friday that Bing used a 9mm handgun that was purchased legally the morning before the shooting. A box of ammunition was also recovered following a search warrant at Bing's home, according to authorities.

Walmart said in a statement that Bing was an overnight team leader and had been with the company since 2010.

Employee Briana Tyler, who was at the store during the attack, said the overnight stocking team of 15 to 20 people had just gathered in the break room to go over the morning plan. She said the meeting was about to start, and a team leader said: "All right guys, we have a light night ahead of us," when Bing turned around and opened fire on the staff.

"It is by the grace of God that a bullet missed me," Tyler said. "I saw the smoke leaving the gun, and I literally watched bodies drop. It was crazy."

Tyler, who worked with Bing just the night before, said he did not aim at anyone specific.

"He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way."