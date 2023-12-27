Dunnellon restaurant serves hundreds of pies for the holidays

Pies are more than something you eat, they "bring people together."

That’s what Mike Gray, owner of The Front Porch restaurant in Dunnellon, Florida, says about pie.

Pie is especially well known around Christmas because of the mincemeat pie, known to bring good luck. The Front Porch restaurant has more than a dozen pies, and they are whipping them together around the holidays.

The restaurant made nearly 500 pies for Thanksgiving, and they made hundreds more for Christmas.

"Pie is a circle which signifies unity," said Gray.