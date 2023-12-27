Expand / Collapse search

Dunnellon restaurant serves hundreds of pies for the holidays

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News

The Front Porch makes Christmas pies

The Dunnellon restaurant made hundreds of pies for the holiday season.

DUNNELLON, Fla. - Pies are more than something you eat, they "bring people together."

That’s what Mike Gray, owner of The Front Porch restaurant in Dunnellon, Florida, says about pie.

Pie is especially well known around Christmas because of the mincemeat pie, known to bring good luck. The Front Porch restaurant has more than a dozen pies, and they are whipping them together around the holidays.

The restaurant made nearly 500 pies for Thanksgiving, and they made hundreds more for Christmas.

"Pie is a circle which signifies unity," said Gray.