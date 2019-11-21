Chicago-style hot dogs in Holiday give Illinois native a taste of home

Regardless of where we end up in life the tastes of our childhood will always bring us back to where we grew up and for one of our FOX 13 viewers, that is the Chicago area. He took FOX 13’s Chip Brewster to Holiday to share those tastes.

Shane McClure grew up in the Chicago metro area. He would often visit downtown, where he and his family partook in all the traditional Chicago foods.

In his early 20s, his job had him driving around the city, where his love for food continued to grow.

While he eventually moved away, ending up in the Tampa Bay Area, he never stopped loving those Chicago favorites and he missed them dearly until he found Roger’s Chicago Hot Dogs.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ If beef and peppers are what you crave, Roger's has the cure.

Roger’s Chicago Hot Dogs is located at 2636 US-19, Holiday, FL 34691. Give them a call at 727-277-2709 or visit https://chgodog.com/ for more.

They’re open Tuesday through Thursday, and Sunday 11 a. m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and closed on Monday.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first Chicago-inspired restaurant our viewers have brought Chip to. To see a Chicago-style pizza place, as well as our other Bay Area Best segments, click here or check out Chip's map of restaurants at http://bit.ly/BABMap.

To recommend a restaurant to Chip, email him at chiptips@foxtv.com.