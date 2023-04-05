Chick-fil-A sends Mobile Kitchen to those impacted by recent tornadoes

Chick-fil-A has sent out its Mobile Kitchen to regions impacted by the recent devastating tornado that struck 11 states and destroyed homes and businesses leaving dozens killed.

On Wednesday, the company posted a photo of its Mobile Kitchen on social media writing "The Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen is in Mississippi this week, providing chicken sandwiches to communities impacted by the recent tornadoes.

According to the post, the team was able to distribute nearly 8,000 sandwiches in Amory, Mississippi, on Monday and Tuesday.

Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. raced Sunday to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 32 people.

At least 32 people have died. Confirmed or suspected tornadoes struck 11 states and destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees and lay waste to neighborhoods.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.



