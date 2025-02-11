10-year-old boy, man shot in St. Pete: Police

The Brief A man and child were both injured in a shooting in St. Pete, according to SPPD. Officers say the shooting happened along 15th St. South just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say both have been brought to an area hospital as officers continue to investigate.



A man and his 10-year-old nephew were shot in St. Petersburg just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

What we know:

Authorities say the shooting happened at 1424 15th Street South. The 40-year-old man and his 10-year-old nephew were in front of a home in that area when they were hit by gunfire.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the 10-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is stable.

According to SPPD, there is no reason to believe the man and the boy were targeted in the shooting.

What they're saying:

"It's hard enough to come to any kind of a scene when you have somebody who is critically injured, let alone a child," said Yolanda Fernandez, the public information officer for SPPD. "Hopefully, in this case, the quick action with the police officers and the paramedics, hopefully, that will make a difference."

What we don't know:

Officers are working to figure out if something else was going on in the area when the shooting happened. They don't know who pulled the trigger, but they are working to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting or any video related to the case is asked to contact to the St. Pete Police Department.

The Source: The St. Petersburg Police Department provided the information used to write this story.

