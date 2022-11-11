Child dies after being run over by car following scooter crash; scooter driver charged with DUI

A child died Thursday after investigators said he was thrown from a scooter in a crash, only to then get run over by a car in Tampa. Police have now arrested the scooter driver in connection with the boy's death.

Tampa police said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Hillsborough Avenue, just east of North Dale Mabry Highway.

According to investigators, 37-year-old Yordanis Levya was driving the scooter with a 10-year-old boy sitting in front of him. While turning into the Murphy Express gas station on the north side of Hillsborough, Levya — who was attempting to cross from the south side of the street — made a wide turn, causing the scooter to fall over, police said.

Levya and the young boy fell into the oncoming traffic lanes, where they were both run over by an oncoming vehicle. Investigators said the driver did not see them in time to stop.

Both Levya and the 10-year-old were rushed to a local hospital, where the child died from his injuries, according to police.

Investigators determined that Levya was at fault and believed to be intoxicated at the time of the crash. Police arrested him for DUI manslaughter and driving with a suspended license involving death.

Levya remains hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Tampa police.