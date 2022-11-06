Man found shot to death beneath Tampa underpass, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead beneath a Tampa underpass Sunday morning.
According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the underpass at W. Hillsborough Avenue and N. Dale Mabry shortly before 2 a.m. to investigate an unresponsive man.
When police arrived, they say they discovered a man in his late 30s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, by downloading the TampaPD app, or texting to TIP411.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.