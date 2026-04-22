Child on electric skateboard hit, killed in Wesley Chapel subdivision: FHP
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Wesley Chapel, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Troopers said a 45-year-old Wesley Chapel man was traveling northbound on Windstar Circle in the Crosswinds subdivision shortly before 5 p.m.
As he turned west onto Moonrise Way, troopers said he struck a 12-year-old boy on a V6Pro electric skateboard who entered his path.
The child was taken to an area hospital, where he died from injuries he suffered in the crash.
The Source: This article was written using information from a Florida Highway Patrol press release.