Child on electric skateboard hit, killed in Wesley Chapel subdivision: FHP

The Brief A 12-year-old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Wesley Chapel, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the Crosswinds subdivision. The child was taken to an area hospital, where he died from injuries he suffered in the crash.



A 12-year-old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Wesley Chapel, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said a 45-year-old Wesley Chapel man was traveling northbound on Windstar Circle in the Crosswinds subdivision shortly before 5 p.m.

As he turned west onto Moonrise Way, troopers said he struck a 12-year-old boy on a V6Pro electric skateboard who entered his path.

The child was taken to an area hospital, where he died from injuries he suffered in the crash.