Child pornography suspect in Pinellas County could walk free after evidence was ruled inadmissible

A Pinellas County man who faced possible life in prison on child pornography charges could walk free Friday, following a judge's order to dismiss the case.

In 2016, a neighbor accused 63-year-old James Rybicki of taking photographs of a 10-year-old girl in a swimsuit. Detectives searched his home and reported finding several instances of child pornography.

But this week, a judge ruled Pinellas County Detective Michael Alvarez lied to obtain the search warrant. As a result, the court determined everything investigators uncovered in Rybicki's house is inadmissible in court and the case would have to be dismissed.

"[Friday] is going to be a new day for him. He'll have the ankle monitor taken off. He'll be free to live the kind of life he wants to live," said Rybicki's attorney, Lucas Fleming. "This case never should have gotten to this point. It's three years, unfortunately, in the making to a logical end of where it should have been when it first started if law enforcement had done their job."

The judge determined a detective fabricated a false imprisonment charge in order to gain access to Rybicki's home. Alvarez reported the child was not permitted to be in the house when, in reality, she and other neighborhood children would often visit Rybicki.

Despite his decision, the judge still appeared to question Rybicki's true innocence writing in his ruling, "the Defendant is morally unworthy of this windfall exoneration."

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri had harsh words for Alvarez, who is now an officer in Michigan. In a statement to FOX 13, Gualteri said, “If he was in Pinellas County today, I would arrest him and put him in jail on a perjury charge.”

Felming, meanwhile, said the judge made the right decision.

"In the state of Florida, you can't apply for a search warrant for one reason and go looking for another reason," he said. "The ends do not justify the means. We're all protected by the same fourth amendment."

Child advocates, however, believe this kind of outcome can have a chilling effect on victims.

"It sends an absolutely ghastly message to predators and to children," said Natasha Nascimento with Redefining Refuge. "It tells children we don't have the tools or resources that we need to protect them and then to predators we send a message of, 'You can get away with this.'"

Court records showed other neighborhood children told detectives they had similar encounters with Rybicki. This was also the second time he has faced charges on these types of accusations, with the first case occurring in 2000.

"It's very disheartening," Nascimento said. "What about all those kids that were brave enough to come forward and tell their story and tell what happened to them?"

Another question is what will happen when he returns to his neighborhood.

"I can't really speak to whether or not he should or should not be around individuals. He's free to do that," Fleming said. "I can't imagine even coming close to putting yourself in this position again."

Rybicki is scheduled to appear in court for a final hearing in the case Friday at 8:30 a.m.