Child pulled into Sarasota storm drain after water main break dies

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office confirms a 5-year-old girl who was pulled into a storm drain after a water main break on Sunday has died.

The backstory:

Deputies say it happened just after 6 p.m. on Bahia Vista St. next to Sarasota Christian School.

They say Zaria Miller and some other children were playing near a culvert when she was pulled into the drainage system due to the strong water flow.

Zaria was pulled about 100 yards in the fast-moving water.

The fire department responded and pulled her to safety.

She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died several days later.

