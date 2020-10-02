Child reunited with mother, suspect arrested following Pinellas Park carjacking

A 6-year-old boy has been reunited with his mother after police say he was with his uncle, Frederick Canady, when Canady carjacked a vehicle in the parking lot of a Pinellas Park McDonald's Friday afternoon, taking an adult victim and two young children with them.

Pinellas Park police officials say Frederick Canady pulled into the parking lot on a bicycle, with his nephew, Marquis Perkins, in tow.

Canady first tried to carjack two other vehicles before his third, successful attempt.

Police said the third carjacking attempt was of a woman who had two young children in the car. Police said Canady got the woman out of the car, but she got back in before he could take off.

Shortly afterward, Canady forced the woman and two children out of the car and continued driving. The victim had minor injuries, police said. The children were said to be okay.

Early Saturday morning, detectives received information about a possible location of Canady and the 6-year-old boy. Several law enforcement agencies across Pinellas County began searching the area leading to the location of the vehicle traveling on US Highway 19 near Curlew Rd.

The vehicle was followed where it was abandoned in a neighborhood near US Highway 19 N and Main St.

Officers found the child near the stolen van and took him to safety. Shortly afterward, they found Canady and arrested him.

Police say the child did not sustain any injuries during the incident and has been reunited with his mother.

Canady has been charged with attempted carjacking, carjacking and four counts of kidnapping.