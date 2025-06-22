Child sets bedroom mattress on fire after finding kitchen lighter: HCFR

The Brief A child set their bedroom mattress on fire after finding a kitchen lighter, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. No injuries to anybody inside the home or firefighters were reported.



A child set their bedroom mattress on fire after finding a lighter on top of the refrigerator at a Spring Hill home, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the 3000 block of Greynolds Ave. where they quickly put out the fire in the child's bedroom.

No injuries to anybody inside the home or firefighters were reported.

The parent of the child was given a brief on youth fire prevention.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hernando County Fire Rescue.

