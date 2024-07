Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in St. Petersburg, police confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a home off 44th Street South near 20th Avenue South.

SPPD said the teen was taken to All Children's Hospital. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

