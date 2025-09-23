Child survives triple fatal crash on I-4 in Lakeland: FHP

The Brief Three people were killed in a vehicle crash on I-4 on Sunday afternoon. A 6-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. Troopers say the vehicle crashed after the driver, a 60-year-old Tampa man, lost control of it.



A 6-year-old girl is the sole survivor of a crash that killed three people on I-4 Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

Troopers say a 60-year-old Tampa man was driving a Toyota SUV eastbound on I-4 in Lakeland when he lost control of the vehicle.

According to the FHP, the SUV traveled onto the south shoulder of the highway and struck a tree before it went up an embankment leading to SR 570, struck a guardrail, vaulted over the eastbound lanes, struck another tree and overturned.

The driver and two women who were in the car, aged 83 and 60, died at the scene of the crash.

A 6-year-old girl who was also a passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.